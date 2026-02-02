Enphase Energy Demonstrates Global IQ Bidirectional EV Charging Platform, Targeting Volume Production In Q4 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today provided an update on the continued development of its IQBidirectional EV Charging Platform, highlighting successful demonstrations, expanding global engagement, and ongoing validation across vehicles, homes, and grid environments in the United States and Europe.

The DC-based IQ Bidirectional EV Charger is designed to connect to the direct current (DC) port of an electric vehicle, enabling EV charging, home backup during outages, and future grid services, all managed through the Enphase® App. Enphase recently released a demonstration video illustrating compatibility across U.S. vehicles, residential electrical services, and grid environments, along with additional demonstrations tailored for key European markets including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Throughout 2025, Enphase successfully demonstrated the platform at multiple CharIN interoperability events across the United States and Europe, validating its expected ability to operate across diverse vehicle platforms and electrical architectures. The company plans to continue participating in industry and interoperability events throughout 2026 as part of its disciplined approach to ecosystem readiness and technical validation.

Engineered as a globally scalable platform for residential and light-commercial energy systems, the DC-based IQ Bidirectional EV Charger is being designed to operate across single-phase and three-phase electrical architectures in North America and Europe. The system is being developed with advanced grid-support, protection, and control capabilities aligned with leading bidirectional interconnection frameworks, including UL 1741 and IEEE 1547 in the United States, EN 50549 in Europe, VDE-AR-N 4105 in Germany, and ENA G99 in the UK. It is also being engineered on open communication standards such as ISO 15118-20 to support broad vehicle interoperability and standards-based vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid functionality with compatible vehicles. Region-specific compliance and certification details are provided on local product pages.

“Bidirectional charging only works at scale if it works across vehicles, homes, and grids,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy.“By building on open standards and actively demonstrating the technology across the United States and Europe, we are making steady progress toward delivering a flexible bidirectional charging platform that can support multiple markets as automakers enable these capabilities.”

First announced in September 2025, the DC-based IQ Bidirectional EV Charger reflects Enphase's focus on building durable energy infrastructure with scalable architecture and intelligent control. The company is currently conducting demonstrations and validation activities and is targeting volume production beginning in Q4 2026, with limited pilot deployments expected ahead of broader commercialization. Projected vehicle compatibility and bidirectional functionality will depend on automaker enablement, vehicle software, applicable standards, and final product specifications.

Demonstrations and testing conducted by Enphase represent preliminary evaluations and do not reflect final production performance. These demonstrations were conducted without automaker authorization and do not imply endorsement, certification, or approval by any vehicle manufacturer.

For more information about the IQ Bidirectional EV Charging Platform, visit Enphase websites for the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, and Germany.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

