Ridgeline Introduces Intelligent Operations To Power A New Operating Model For Investment Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new offering combines AI-driven workflows with human oversight to deliver operational outcomes at scale

RENO, Nev., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline today announced the launch of Ridgeline Intelligent Operations, a new product offering designed to help investment management firms deliver reliable operational outcomes as industry pressure continues to rise. Ridgeline now enables firms to adopt an operating model designed for continuous change, rather than seeking incremental efficiency gains on their legacy technology.

Firms are facing sustained fee compression, persistent talent shortages, and increasing operational complexity. At the same time, expectations around speed, accuracy, and transparency continue to rise as AI is evolving and optimizing workflows. Many firms also face growing dependence on a small number of experienced individuals, making it harder to sustain consistency as roles change over time. While many firms recognize that their current operating model is no longer sufficient, the available alternatives have been limited. Managing operations in-house can constrain scale and continuity, while traditional outsourcing can introduce opacity and risk.

Ridgeline Intelligent Operations is built to address this gap, combining Ridgeline's cloud-native platform, agentic AI workflows, and human expertise to deliver operational outcomes across the investment lifecycle, backed by clear service-level commitments.

Ridgeline's platform provides a unified data foundation across front, middle, and back office functions. Product areas are built natively on the platform and work together without integrations or reconciliations between different systems. AI is embedded directly into workflows, allowing intelligence to be applied where work actually happens rather than bolted on.

Intelligent Operations extends this foundation into execution. Agentic workflows monitor activity, surface issues, and complete or prepare operational work within the platform. Human oversight ensures accuracy, handles exceptions, and maintains accountability. Firms retain full visibility into how work is performed and how outcomes are measured.

Customers can choose how they engage, whether by running agent-powered workflows with their own teams or by working with Ridgeline or Ridgeline's partners to deliver outcomes on their behalf. In all cases, execution takes place on the same platform and data foundation, allowing firms to adapt their operating model over time without changing systems or adding headcount.

“The operating model that investment firms rely on today was built for a different era,” said Dave Blair, CEO at Ridgeline.“Intelligent Operations gives firms a way to move forward with confidence by combining technology, transparency and expertise in a model that is designed to scale.”

Unlike traditional outsourcing, Ridgeline Intelligent Operations is designed around outcomes rather than activity. As workflows mature, a greater share of execution can shift from humans to agents, improving consistency and reducing operational risk while maintaining transparency and control.

Ridgeline Intelligent Operations is available to customers of the Ridgeline platform and supports operational workflows across the investment lifecycle.

About Ridgeline:

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk. Ridgeline is headquartered in Lake Tahoe, with offices in New York, Reno, and the Bay Area, and is recognized by Fast Company as a“Best Workplace for Innovators,” by Frost & Sullivan as a“Technology Innovation Leader,” and by The Software Report as a“Top 100 Software Company.”

