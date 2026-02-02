BJP's Maithili Thakur Backs Union Budget, Seeks Swift Justice In NEET Aspirant's Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) BJP MLA Maithili Thakur on Monday lauded Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's address to the Bihar Assembly, saying it clearly reflected the state's progress over the years while also outlining the present situation with supporting data.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur said the Governor explained“very well how, over the past many years, many people have worked for Bihar and what the current situation is,” adding that the address was presented with relevant figures, making it comprehensive and informative.

Highlighting the emphasis on law and order, the BJP legislator said the Governor rightly underlined it as a crucial area of governance.“Law and order is a very significant segment, and he mentioned that Bihar is currently strong in matters of law and order,” she said, asserting that maintaining peace and security remains a top priority for the state government.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2026, Thakur described it as“very special,” particularly for its focus on inclusive development.“This budget focusses on youth, women, the poor and farmers,” she said. She also welcomed the emphasis on promoting high-value agricultural crops and products such as coconut and cashews, stating that it would help boost farmers' incomes.

Thakur further praised provisions aimed at women's empowerment, including plans to establish girls' hostels in every district. She also highlighted initiatives such as the 'SheMart' platform, which aims to support women entrepreneurs by providing them better market access and opportunities for growth.

Commenting on the recent death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, Thakur expressed concern and demanded swift justice.“As a girl, I want justice to be delivered as soon as possible,” she said, adding that she was confident authorities would act promptly. She stressed that such incidents must be addressed firmly to ensure safety and trust among students and their families.

Thakur reiterated her faith in the system and said strict action against those responsible would send a strong message and help prevent similar incidents in the future.