Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 5 2026


2026-02-02 08:16:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 23 January 2026 46,000 671.68 30,897,062
Monday, 26 January 2026 1,300 668.00 868,400
Tuesday, 27 January 2026 1,300 670.98 872,274
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 1,300 660.46 858,598
Thursday, 29 January 2026 1,300 663.00 861,900
Friday, 30 January 2026 1,300 667.86 868,218
In the period 26 January 2026 - 30 January 2026 6,500 666.06 4,329,390
Accumulated until 30 January 2026 52,500 670.98 35,226,452
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,295,293 treasury shares corresponding to 9.18% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

