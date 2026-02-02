Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 5 2026
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
| Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 23 January 2026
|46,000
|671.68
|30,897,062
|Monday, 26 January 2026
|1,300
|668.00
|868,400
|Tuesday, 27 January 2026
|1,300
|670.98
|872,274
|Wednesday, 28 January 2026
|1,300
|660.46
|858,598
|Thursday, 29 January 2026
|1,300
|663.00
|861,900
|Friday, 30 January 2026
|1,300
|667.86
|868,218
|In the period 26 January 2026 - 30 January 2026
|6,500
|666.06
|4,329,390
|Accumulated until 30 January 2026
|52,500
|670.98
|35,226,452
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,295,293 treasury shares corresponding to 9.18% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
SBB2026 Week 05
2026-02-02 FBM26-05 SBB-w05 ENG
