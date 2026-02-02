(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 29-Jan-26 21,500 €1221.13 €26,254,241 30-Jan-26 19,686 €1206.22 €23,745,621

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938

Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



