403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Capgemini to Sell Its Subsidiary Providing Services to ICE
(MENAFN) French IT company Capgemini has announced it will sell its U.S.-based subsidiary that has provided services to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The company said the divestment process will begin immediately.
The subsidiary, Capgemini Government Solutions, accounts for only a small portion of the group’s revenue, representing around 0.4% of its 2025 global earnings and less than 2% of its U.S. turnover.
The decision follows revelations that the unit had supplied ICE with technology used to identify and locate foreign nationals, raising concerns among unions, politicians, and civil society groups. French authorities had called on the company to clarify the nature of its contracts and reassess them if necessary.
The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. immigration enforcement policies, which have sparked public protests following recent violent incidents involving federal agents. Capgemini said the sale reflects its intent to focus on its core business while addressing concerns raised over the subsidiary’s operations.
The subsidiary, Capgemini Government Solutions, accounts for only a small portion of the group’s revenue, representing around 0.4% of its 2025 global earnings and less than 2% of its U.S. turnover.
The decision follows revelations that the unit had supplied ICE with technology used to identify and locate foreign nationals, raising concerns among unions, politicians, and civil society groups. French authorities had called on the company to clarify the nature of its contracts and reassess them if necessary.
The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. immigration enforcement policies, which have sparked public protests following recent violent incidents involving federal agents. Capgemini said the sale reflects its intent to focus on its core business while addressing concerns raised over the subsidiary’s operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment