Two JK-571 Pruning Machines From Tianjin Mike Heavy Industry Have Been Shipped To Shanxi Expressway

Shanxi's highway network is dense, with wide coverage of green belts. Traditional manual pruning has low efficiency and significant safety hazards. Mike Heavy Industries' JK-571 Pruning Machine won the bid with its advantages of precise control, safety and stability. Two devices will be used for trimming multiple high-speed central isolation belts and slopes, solving the pain points of traditional maintenance model is suitable for high-speed operation scenarios, and the high-power drive system greatly improves efficiency. It can complete 10 kilometers of trimming in a single day, equivalent to 30 manual workers; Equipped with an intelligent obstacle avoidance system, it can automatically avoid obstacles and flexibly adjust the trimming shape to adapt to different green forms.

To ensure smooth delivery, various departments of Mike Heavy Industries work closely together, with strict quality control in the production workshop and specialized transportation plans planned by the logistics department. The sales manager of the company stated that they will arrange for a technical team to provide on-site training and after-sales support to ensure the rapid deployment of the equipment, domestic transportation maintenance is moving towards mechanization and intelligence. Mike Heavy Industries expands its market with high-quality products. This cooperation with Shanxi Expressway is not only a proof of equipment strength, but also a practice of empowering infrastructure upgrades.

It is reported that the equipment is expected to arrive and be put into operation within 3 days. In the future, Mike Heavy Industries will continue to research and develop more adaptive equipment to assist in the high-quality development of road greening and maintenance.