Iran’s President Order to Resume Nuclear Negotiations with US
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly directed officials to move toward reopening nuclear discussions with the United States, according to reports released on Monday.
Information cited by reports from informed sources indicates that preparations are underway to restart the talks in the near future, with high-ranking representatives from both sides expected to participate. While the decision to resume engagement has been made, the precise venue and timing of the meeting have not yet been settled.
The anticipated discussions are expected to be conducted at the level of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Despite the reports, Pezeshkian’s office has not issued an official confirmation or public statement addressing the matter.
The reported decision comes at a moment of rising strain between Tehran and Washington. Recent developments include reports of US naval forces moving toward the region, following announcements by President Donald Trump. Trump confirmed that a large US “armada” was heading to the area and cautioned that Iran must engage in talks over its nuclear program or risk possible military consequences.
Alongside the military signaling, diplomatic efforts have intensified in recent days. Several countries in the region, including Turkiye, have reportedly stepped in to help defuse tensions and encourage dialogue between the two sides.
Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected claims that Tehran had been pressured, stating that Iran had received “any kind of ultimatum or deadline” in negotiations with the US.
The current situation follows a breakdown in earlier indirect nuclear talks held in June last year. Those discussions were disrupted when Israel carried out an attack on Iran, leading to nearly two weeks of military confrontation and a sharp escalation in hostilities. In the aftermath of the 12-day conflict, Tehran halted negotiations with Washington, blaming the United States for the Israeli strike.
