403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Civil Society Groups in Türkiye Introduce Roadmap for Syria
(MENAFN) A group of Turkish civil society organizations introduced a comprehensive report on Syria’s future during an event held in Istanbul on Saturday.
The study, titled "Syria Report: Foresights, Proposals, and Solutions," was developed through joint work by the Cihannuma Association, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and the Digital Hafiza Association. It was officially presented at a program hosted by Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University.
Speaking at the event, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül emphasized that initiatives of this kind play an important role in helping prevent future atrocities in different regions by drawing lessons from past experiences, while also supporting Syria’s efforts to recover from years of suffering.
'Syrian issue cannot be addressed solely from a humanitarian aid perspective'
Selim Cerrah, head of the Cihannuma Association, explained that the report was the outcome of four months of focused research on Syria. He expressed appreciation for the contributions made by the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation and the Digital Hafiza Association throughout the process.
Bulent Yildirim, president of the IHH, noted that the organization’s work extends beyond Syria, highlighting ongoing efforts in Gaza, across Africa, and in other parts of the world.
Nevzat Simsek, rector of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University, stated that the approach outlined in the report could support a more constructive evaluation of Türkiye’s regional experience, particularly in relation to Syria’s reconstruction. He stressed that the findings demonstrate the Syrian crisis cannot be handled only through humanitarian assistance and pointed out that the report includes recommendations spanning short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes.
The event also featured the screening of a documentary on Syria produced by the IHH, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Professor Zekeriyya Kursun, a faculty member at the university.
The study, titled "Syria Report: Foresights, Proposals, and Solutions," was developed through joint work by the Cihannuma Association, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and the Digital Hafiza Association. It was officially presented at a program hosted by Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University.
Speaking at the event, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül emphasized that initiatives of this kind play an important role in helping prevent future atrocities in different regions by drawing lessons from past experiences, while also supporting Syria’s efforts to recover from years of suffering.
'Syrian issue cannot be addressed solely from a humanitarian aid perspective'
Selim Cerrah, head of the Cihannuma Association, explained that the report was the outcome of four months of focused research on Syria. He expressed appreciation for the contributions made by the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation and the Digital Hafiza Association throughout the process.
Bulent Yildirim, president of the IHH, noted that the organization’s work extends beyond Syria, highlighting ongoing efforts in Gaza, across Africa, and in other parts of the world.
Nevzat Simsek, rector of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University, stated that the approach outlined in the report could support a more constructive evaluation of Türkiye’s regional experience, particularly in relation to Syria’s reconstruction. He stressed that the findings demonstrate the Syrian crisis cannot be handled only through humanitarian assistance and pointed out that the report includes recommendations spanning short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes.
The event also featured the screening of a documentary on Syria produced by the IHH, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Professor Zekeriyya Kursun, a faculty member at the university.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment