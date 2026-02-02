403
Erdogan’s Saudi Arabia Trip to Focus on Trade Expansion
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, accompanied by a delegation from the business community, with the aim of discussing ways to increase bilateral trade, encourage reciprocal investments, and deepen cooperation between private sectors, according to sector representatives.
The visit is expected to include a series of high-level meetings, reflecting the growing momentum in economic and political relations between the two countries. Officials familiar with the plans indicated that the talks will center on advancing cooperation across economic and commercial fields.
“Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia represents the will of the two countries to elevate their relations, especially in economy and investments, as well as further advancing private sector cooperation,” he said.
The visit is also seen as timely in light of Saudi Arabia’s long-term development framework, Vision 2030, which is considered largely aligned with Türkiye’s strengths in areas such as industry, manufacturing, engineering, and technology. Reports suggest that this alignment could create new opportunities for Turkish businesses by facilitating closer ties and opening the door to fresh investment initiatives.
Current trade between the two countries has recently surpassed $8 billion. However, assessments indicate that this level remains well below potential, with long-term expectations placing bilateral trade at around $30 billion, given the scale of both economies.
“The way to achieve such goals is to transcend the traditional understanding of trade and boost investments, support domestic production, and conduct project-based cooperation.
Strengthening direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries is key in this process,” he said.
Several sectors have been identified as particularly promising for cooperation and investment, including energy, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, tourism, and digital transformation.
