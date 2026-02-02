403
Iran Wants to Have Nuclear Talks with U.S
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has authorized the launch of direct negotiations with Washington over Tehran's nuclear program, a news agency disclosed Monday, citing a government source who requested anonymity.
Discussions between the two adversarial nations are expected to commence within days on Turkish soil, the news agency reported, referencing earlier statements from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
A separate confirmation emerged from Iranina media, which cited an unnamed informed source verifying that high-ranking representatives from both governments will likely convene shortly to begin diplomatic engagement.
The anticipated negotiations will reportedly bring together Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, according to Tasnim. However, the precise location within Türkiye and the specific date for these critical talks remain undetermined.
These diplomatic developments unfold against a backdrop of escalating tensions, with Washington significantly expanding its military footprint across the Middle East. The Trump administration dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group alongside numerous warships to the region in late January.
On Sunday, Trump issued a veiled warning, stating that if Tehran refuses to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington, "we will find out" whether Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was accurate in cautioning that a U.S. military strike could trigger a wider regional conflict.
Araghchi told media in a Sunday interview that a "just, fair, and equitable" nuclear accord with the United States could be secured rapidly—contingent upon Washington abandoning what he characterized as coercive tactics.
During Monday's weekly press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei revealed that Iran is currently examining both specific provisions and broader frameworks regarding potential negotiations with the United States.
