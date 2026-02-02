Bonterra Brings Nature Home With A New Line Of Facial Tissue Boxes Designed By Sarah Richardson

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new facial tissue box collection reimagines the acclaimed interior designer's nature photography into painterly, abstract patterns in five new designs

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonterra®, an innovative and sustainably focused line of household paper products, has partnered with celebrated Canadian interior designer Sarah Richardson to launch a new line of facial tissue boxes that brings the beauty of the natural world indoors.

Available in five unique designs, the new facial tissue boxes were inspired by Sarah's personal photographs of nature and transformed by her into painterly, abstract patterns.

“At Bonterra, we're committed to creating household essentials that are better for the planet without compromising on style. Partnering with Sarah has allowed us to bring that vision to life by turning an everyday essential into a beautiful accent for any room,” said Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products.“Every box is proof that sustainable choices can be as stylish as they are soft.”

Bonterra, which launched in 2022, offers Canadian consumers environmentally focused options for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and facial tissue. The Bonterra line of products is revolutionizing the household paper products category while prioritizing key sustainability focused practices, including responsibly sourced materials in plastic-free packaging and carbon-neutral manufacturing. Recently, Bonterra was recognized as Canada's Most Sustainable Brand in 2025 by Kantar BrandZ.

Through this collaboration, Bonterra is blending thoughtful design with innovation. The result is a collection that celebrates beauty inspired by nature while reinforcing the brand's commitment to a better future.

“For me, design is about creating spaces that feel harmonious and connected to the world around us. This collaboration with Bonterra inspired me to think about how something as simple as a tissue box could be elevated into a piece that celebrates the beauty of nature," says Sarah Richardson. "As someone who enjoys living off the grid, it's rewarding to collaborate with a partner that is sustainably focused."

The collection is now available across Canada at leading retailers, giving Canadians the opportunity to make sustainably focused choices that complement their home décor. It's everyday living made beautiful – and better for the planet.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®. The Bonterra line of products offers Canadian consumers sustainably focused household paper products made in Canada from responsibly sourced, FSC® certified paper in plastic-free packaging and carbon-neutral manufacturing verified by a third party carbon credit retirement program. A Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada for the past eight years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees in Canada and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2025. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit

About Sarah Richardson

Sarah Richardson has been a celebrated voice in design since 1995, captivating audiences with her approachable style and timeless aesthetic. After launching her first HGTV series, Room Service, in 2000, she went on to host and produce more than 350 episodes across nine hit shows, including Design Inc., Sarah's House, Sarah's Cottage, and Sarah's Mountain Escape, airing in more than 100 countries worldwide. In addition to her television success, Sarah leads Sarah Richardson Design Inc., a Toronto-based design firm. Her work has been widely published in leading design magazines such as House and Home, Country Living, and House Beautiful, and she is the bestselling author of five books that inspire homeowners to create beautiful, functional spaces. She has also expanded her design vision through many collaborative product partnerships including wallpaper, fabric, furniture, rug, and accessory collections, as well as her own line of artisanal home textiles, fashion, and accessories. Sarah continues to share her design vision through her business, YouTube channel, and international media presence. For more, visit: | Instagram: @sarahrichardsondesign

