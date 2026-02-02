403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Slams US Interrogations, Deportations of Chinese Company Staff
(MENAFN) China on Monday voiced strong criticism over what it called unjustified questioning, detentions, and expulsions of staff from Chinese companies by US authorities, describing the alleged practices as heavy-handed and coercive.
According to official statements, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that American law enforcement agencies have repeatedly subjected employees of Chinese firms to excessive scrutiny when entering the United States. “Prolonged and unjustified interrogations, detentions, and deportations upon entry into the US,” he said, have become a recurring problem.
The spokesperson added that “Their enforcement methods have been rough and coercive, seriously infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and gravely undermining the normal atmosphere of business exchanges, cooperation, and people-to-people interactions between the two countries.”
As stated by Chinese officials, the situation directly contradicts understandings reached by the leaders of both countries during a meeting held in South Korea last year, particularly commitments related to expanding economic and trade cooperation.
“China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to this,” the spokesperson said.
According to official statements, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that American law enforcement agencies have repeatedly subjected employees of Chinese firms to excessive scrutiny when entering the United States. “Prolonged and unjustified interrogations, detentions, and deportations upon entry into the US,” he said, have become a recurring problem.
The spokesperson added that “Their enforcement methods have been rough and coercive, seriously infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and gravely undermining the normal atmosphere of business exchanges, cooperation, and people-to-people interactions between the two countries.”
As stated by Chinese officials, the situation directly contradicts understandings reached by the leaders of both countries during a meeting held in South Korea last year, particularly commitments related to expanding economic and trade cooperation.
“China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to this,” the spokesperson said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment