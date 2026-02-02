Nirmala Sitharaman Net Worth: Know About India's Finance Minister's Salary, Assets And Lifestyle

After Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget disappointed the middle class, discussions about her assets and salary have started. Her total assets are Rs 2.75 crore, with a loan of Rs 1.11 crore. She doesn't own a car, but has a Bajaj Chetak scooter.

After facing the middle class's anger for not making any changes to income tax, discussions have started about Nirmala Sitharaman's assets and her salary from the central government.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the 9th consecutive time on Sunday. Although it boosts India's economy, the budget offered no relief to the middle class.

Meanwhile, discussions have started on social media about Nirmala Sitharaman's assets, her salary, and the taxes she pays on her wealth.

According to MyNeta, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has total assets worth Rs 2.75 crore and liabilities of Rs 1.11 crore.

She also declared owning 315 grams of gold and two kilograms of silver. At the time, the gold was valued at Rs 7.87 lakh, and the 2 kg of silver was worth Rs 80,000.

Nirmala Sitharaman doesn't own a car but has a Bajaj Chetak scooter in her name, which was purchased for just Rs 28,200.

She owns non-agricultural property near Hyderabad worth about Rs 16 lakh. The value of her immovable assets is Rs 1,87,60,200.

She also reported personal loans totaling Rs 3,50,000 and Rs 30,44,838. Her election filing shows Rs 17,200 cash and Rs 45,04,479 in fixed deposits.

As an MP, she earns a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh, plus allowances for travel and official duties. This includes a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 and other perks like free transport.

An Indian economist, politician, and senior BJP leader, Sitharaman has been serving as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs since 2019.