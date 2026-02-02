Bermuda Triangle Mystery: Methane Gas In Sea The Likely Cause Of Disappearances

A new scientific theory suggests methane gas released from the ocean floor may explain past disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle. Researchers say these gas bursts could have caused ships to sink and engines to fail, but may no longer occur today.

A new scientific theory is gaining attention for offering a possible explanation for the long-standing mystery of the Bermuda Triangle. Instead of aliens, time portals, or curses, the idea points to rare natural forces that may once have made the area dangerous for ships and planes.

The theory suggests that unusual environmental conditions, especially methane gas released from the ocean floor, could explain why many vessels disappeared in the past. Supporters say the phenomenon may no longer be active, which could explain why such incidents have reduced sharply in recent decades.

The Bermuda Triangle is a loosely defined area in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean. It covers roughly 500,000 square miles. The region is usually described as forming a triangle between Miami in Florida, Bermuda and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

For more than 500 years, the area has been linked to strange stories of missing ships and aircraft. Sailors, pilots, writers, and researchers have all tried to explain why so many accidents were once reported in this region.

According to Ronald Kapper of What If Science, as mentioned by Daily Mail, methane gas released from the sea floor may have played a key role in past incidents. Methane is a natural gas that can build up under the ocean in certain geological conditions.

If large amounts of methane suddenly escape into the water, it can reduce the water's density. This means ships floating above the gas-rich water could lose buoyancy and sink quickly. Kapper suggests that this may have happened suddenly and without warning.

Some scientists also believe these gas releases could have affected aircraft flying low over the ocean. Methane entering the air could briefly disturb engines or reduce oxygen levels, causing engine failure.

Kapper believes the Bermuda Triangle may have experienced a temporary“active field” in the past. During this period, methane eruptions or other rare natural conditions may have been more common.

Over time, these conditions may have faded or disappeared. If true, this could explain why reports of disappearances were more common in certain historical periods and have declined in modern times.

“This does not involve aliens or portals,” Kapper wrote.“It involves rare combinations of environmental forces that may no longer exist.”

While the methane theory has gained attention on social media and online forums, many experts urge caution. There is still limited direct evidence proving that large methane eruptions occurred regularly in the Bermuda Triangle.

The United States Coast Guard has said there is no recognised geographic danger in the area. Officials also point out that many incidents linked to the Triangle may have been exaggerated or incorrectly reported.

Insurance companies such as Lloyd's of London also state that the region is not riskier than other busy ocean routes.

Skeptical voices raise questions

Some researchers remain doubtful. Nigel Watson, author of Portraits of Alien Encounters Revisited, said the mystery has been shaped by many overlapping ideas.

“Some believe it is a doorway to another dimension,” Watson said.“Others think strange magnetic forces are involved. We must remember that many events were over-hyped to sound more mysterious.”

He also pointed out that similar“mystery triangles” exist in other parts of the world. Watson questioned why people often focus on triangular shapes when searching for unexplained events.

A history of fascination

Interest in the Bermuda Triangle dates back to 1492. During his voyage, Christopher Columbus reported seeing strange lights in the sky while sailing through the region.

Over the centuries, many sailors reported compass problems, sudden storms, or unexplained navigation errors. These stories slowly built the Triangle's reputation.

The mystery gained global fame in 1974 after Charles Berlitz published The Bermuda Triangle. The book claimed more than 1,000 lives were lost in unexplained incidents.

One of the most well-known cases is the USS Cyclops, a US Navy cargo ship that vanished in 1918. All 306 crew members were lost. No wreckage was ever found.

Theories about the ship's fate have included a cargo imbalance, a manganese explosion, mechanical failure, mutiny, a giant sea creature, or an attack by a German submarine. Germany later denied any involvement.

Scientists have generally leaned toward natural or mechanical causes, but no final answer has been confirmed.

Other possible explanations

Over the years, experts have suggested several other natural causes for Bermuda Triangle incidents. These include rogue waves, sudden severe storms, unusual magnetic fields, and human error.

Modern navigation tools, satellites, and better weather forecasting have reduced risks in the area. This has also contributed to fewer accidents being reported.

Mystery continues, but science narrows the gap

While the methane gas theory does not solve every case, it offers a grounded explanation that avoids supernatural claims. It also fits with known natural processes that occur in other parts of the world.

Even so, researchers agree more evidence is needed. Until then, the Bermuda Triangle remains a mix of science, history, exaggeration, and enduring mystery.