The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Signs 2026 Annual Financing Plan With The Republic Of Senegal

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, February 11, 2026/APO Group/ --

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( ), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed the 2026 Annual Financing Plan with the Republic of Senegal, reaffirming its commitment to continue supporting the country's priorities and economic development agenda.

The Annual Financing Plan was signed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al-Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, and H.E. Abdourahmane Sarr, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of the Republic of Senegal.

Implemented under the EUR 2 billion, five-year Framework Agreement signed in May 2025, the 2026 Annual Financing Plan provides for the mobilisation of EUR 630 million to finance the import and export of essential commodities, including petroleum products and groundnuts. This financing plan is expected to support key sectors of the Senegalese economy, strengthen supply chains, and contribute to energy and food security.

Commenting on the signing, Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al-Aama, CEO of ITFC, stated:“The signing of the 2026 Annual Financing Plan underscores ITFC's commitment to continue supporting Senegal's trade and development priorities. Through this partnership, we aim to ensure the timely availability of strategic commodities and contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

H.E. Abdourahmane Sarr, Minister of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation of Senegal, added:“This Annual Financing Plan reflects the strength of our partnership with ITFC and its continued support for Senegal's economic development objectives. The financing will play a critical role in supporting key sectors of our economy, enhancing trade flows, and reinforcing our efforts toward long-term economic stability.”

The signing further consolidates ITFC's role as a trusted trade finance partner to Senegal. Since its inception in 2008, ITFC and the Republic of Senegal have maintained a strong and longstanding partnership, with a total of US$ 2.8 billion approved to support national development priorities through tailored, Shariah-compliant trade finance solutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Contact Us:

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: ...

Social Media:

Twitter: @ ITFCCORP

Facebook: @ ITFCCORP

LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$92 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.