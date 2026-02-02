Lino Visino To Export 20 Square Meters Of LED Floor Screens To Australia This Week

MENAFN - GetNews) This week, Lino Visino has completed the production and shipment preparation of a batch of LED Floor Screens with a total display area of about 20 square meters. The products are to be shipped to Australia for commercial interactive display and creative space application projects, which further enriches Lino Visino's product application cases in the field of creative display.







As a load-bearing and interactive ground display device, LED Floor Screens are widely used in scenarios such as shopping mall atriums, exhibition displays, brand events, cultural and tourism projects and immersive spaces. Different from traditional ground decorations or static light floors, LED Floor Screens can present dynamic images directly, turning the ground space into a part of visual display, thus enhancing the sense of technology and participation of the overall environment.







In terms of functions, LED Floor Screens are designed with a high-strength load-bearing structure, which can withstand normal walking and interactive treading by people, making them suitable for long-term use in public spaces. Meanwhile, the screen surface adopts anti-slip and protective design to improve safety and stability during use. In terms of display performance, LED Floor Screens feature high brightness and contrast ratio with rich image colors, and can maintain clear and visible display effects even in complex indoor lighting environments.







In addition, LED Floor Screens can be combined with an interactive sensing system to achieve human-screen interaction effects. When people walk on or touch the screen surface, the images can change in real time, such as water wave diffusion, light and shadow following, pattern triggering and other dynamic effects, which greatly enhance the fun and immersive experience of the space. This characteristic makes LED Floor Screens have obvious advantages in commercial customer flow attraction and on-site event atmosphere creation.







In terms of installation and maintenance, Lino Visino's LED Floor Screens adopt a modular structural design, supporting quick splicing, disassembly and assembly for flexible deployment in different project venues. At the same time, the modular structure facilitates subsequent maintenance-if individual modules malfunction, the corresponding units can be replaced independently without affecting the overall use, ensuring the continuity of project operation. All LED Floor Screens to be exported have completed factory quality inspection and aging tests, so as to ensure stable operation and excellent display performance in practical applications. Lino Visino has been focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of a variety of LED display products including LED Floor Screens, providing reliable visual solutions for creative display and commercial spaces. If you have procurement or project application needs for LED Floor Screens or other LED display products, please feel free to contact Lino Visino. We will provide you with professional product suggestions and service support.