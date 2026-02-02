FIVB Delegate Inspects Facilities For U17 World Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A delegate from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), visited Doha to inspect and evaluate the facilities and venues that will host the FIVB U17 Volleyball World Championship, slated for August 2026 in Doha.

The delegate, Yann Moser, during his visit reviewed several facilities and their equipment, emphasizing the FIVB's commitment to ensuring that all venues meet the highest international standards of quality and safety.

Moser was accompanied by Secretary General of the Qatar Volleyball Association Yousef Kanoo and Supervisor of the Competitions Committee Tariq Zakaria on the inspection tour.

Together, they reviewed the technical preparations, the readiness of the courts, and the logistical requirements to ensure the tournament is organized and conducted with the highest levels of professionalism, reflecting Qatar's standing in hosting international sporting events.