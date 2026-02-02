ILO, Social Security Corporation Conclude Estidama++ Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- The International Labour Organization and the Social Security Corporation on Monday concluded the Estidama++ programme, a multi-donor initiative that expanded social security coverage to around 46,000 workers and supported Jordan's transition toward a more formal labor market.The closing ceremony was held under the patronage of Minister of Labour and Chairman of the SSC Board Khaled Al-Bakkar, and attended by representatives of development partners, diplomatic missions, and labor market institutions. The programme was supported by the United Kingdom, Norway, and Netherlands.In his remarks, Al-Bakkar said that informal employment remains one of the most pressing challenges facing Jordan's labor market, noting that 54% of the workforce is employed in the informal economy, which accounted for 27.4% of GDP in 2020. He added that this challenge is compounded by changing patterns of work and evolving skills demanded by local and regional markets.He said Estidama++ represents a practical model for transitioning to the formal economy through social security registration, contributing to Jordan's experience in designing incentives that expand coverage and increase social benefits, thereby supporting a gradual shift from informal to formal employment.Al-Bakkar linked the programme to the Economic Modernization Vision 2022–2033, which aims to unlock economic potential, improve quality of life, and prioritize sustainability. He said the vision targets the creation of more than one million jobs and an economic growth rate of 5.6%, adding that the recently launched second phase of the vision (2026–2029) includes 25 sectors and eight key enablers, notably urban development, quality of life, women's empowerment, and social protection.He stressed that social protection, including social security, is a core government priority and a key tool for advancing formalization. He said addressing informal employment requires clear, measurable policies that ensure decent work, noting that the Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with partners, has proposed incentive-based measures to encourage private-sector participation within expanded social protection frameworks.Al-Bakkar said the SSC mobilized all available tools under Estidama++, providing contribution subsidies and enrollment incentives to around 46,000 workers, with total funding of approximately JD 24 million. He added that the corporation also implemented complementary programmes, including maternity protection schemes, reduced contribution systems, coverage for craftspeople and professionals under tiered schemes, flexible work inclusion, and targeted awareness campaigns on social security and occupational safety.Estidama++ targeted wage workers and the self-employed operating outside the formal economy by reducing financial barriers to enrollment through a one-year contribution subsidy, combined with in-person and media outreach. Behaviorally informed awareness campaigns increased social security enrollment by up to 14%, while cooperation with the International Social Security Association helped position Jordan's experience within global dialogue on effective social protection systems.Development partners highlighted the programme's long-term value. Anniken Kleven-Gasser, Deputy Chief of Mission of Norway to Jordan, said the programme demonstrated how time-bound incentives implemented by strong national institutions can deliver tangible results for workers and employers.Pier de Vries, Deputy Head of Mission at the Netherlands Embassy, said Estidama++ aligns with broader development efforts, including support for Jordan under the PROSPECTS Partnership, emphasizing sustainable solutions that strengthen social protection and promote decent work, particularly for vulnerable groups.Melissa Boutler, Social Protection Lead and Social Development Adviser at the UK Embassy, underscored the importance of ensuring access to social security for low-income workers to protect families from economic shocks and support wellbeing across the life cycle.For her part, Amal Mowafy, ILO Country Coordinator in Jordan and Senior Regional Employment Policy Specialist, said Estidama++ represents a key milestone in the ILO–SSC partnership toward building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable social security system aligned with international labor standards.The closing event highlighted success stories, institutional lessons, and the programme's contribution to strengthening Jordan's social protection system and promoting formal employment through scalable, evidence-based approaches.