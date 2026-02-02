Qatar Ports Start 2026 With Sharp Increase In Container, Cargo Traffic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ports (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) began 2026 on a strong note with prospects appearing brighter for the country as the ports witnessed a robust surge in handling of container and cargo volumes in January this year compared to the same period last year.

Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday the ports handled over 128,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January 2026, marking a 3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Bulk cargo also recorded a 43 percent growth compared to January 2025. In addition, over 94,000 tonnes of general cargo, around 26,000 heads of livestock, and more than 10,000 units of RORO were handled.

The ports received 230 vessels in January this year while the container handling through the three ports stood at 128,229 TEUs. The general, bulk cargo, RORO, and livestock during the same period accounted for 94,625 tonnes, 44,675 tonnes, 10,151 units, and 26,150 heads respectively.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country's role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

The three ports handled 1,458,708 TEUs containers, 1,845,425 tonnes of general and bulk cargo from January to December last year.

In last year the three ports received 3,019 vessels. Meanwhile, the ports handled 122,165 RORO units, 490,556 heads of livestock and 509,277 tonnes of building materials.

Qatar's main gateway to the world trade, Hamad Port is the main driver of economic activity related to maritime trade, and goes beyond the needs of the local market. It plays a pivotal role in stimulating various economic activities, especially industry, warehousing and logistics services, while adhering to the highest environmental and development standards.

Its proximity to industrial and economic zones contributes to reducing transportation costs and speeding up the movement of goods, which enhances commercial competitiveness.

Recently, Mwani Qatar was awarded the prestigious Port of the Year award for the cruise terminal at Old Doha Port during the Saudi Maritime awards ceremony held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The achievement that reflects operational excellence and high-quality services, and underscores the terminal's role in supporting cruise tourism and enhancing the regional and international standing of the State of Qatar.

The award recognises outstanding operational excellence, superior service quality, and the terminal's significant role in advancing tourism, while strengthening the State of Qatar's position as a leading hub and attractive destination for regional and global tourism.