Putin Aid Says World Moving Away from Unipolar Order
(MENAFN) The era of globalization that shaped recent decades is over, and the world is rapidly shifting away from a single power center, according to Maksim Oreshkin, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration.
Speaking Friday at the Expert Dialogues forum at the National Center “Russia” in Moscow, Oreshkin said the collapse of the old globalization model does not signal the end of global economic integration. Instead, he described it as a fundamental reset built on new rules and power dynamics.
Globalization, he said, is continuing on a “different basis,” with economic leadership no longer concentrated in one dominant hub. A growing number of countries are now exerting influence over global economic decision-making and development.
Oreshkin highlighted the expanding roles of major economies such as China and India, saying their deeper integration into the global system has lifted living standards, reduced poverty, and increased the global supply of goods and services.
“We are indeed moving away from a unipolar world, and in today’s world one of the main words we hear is sovereignty,” Oreshkin said.
He added that only states capable of preserving their sovereignty will be able to compete effectively and secure leadership positions in what he described as an emerging multipolar global order.
The Russian official also warned that sanctions, tariff barriers, and other trade restrictions are placing mounting strain on the global economy. According to Oreshkin, traditional Western-dominated financial mechanisms are “no longer” operating efficiently, accelerating the search for alternative systems.
As a result, he said, decentralized technologies — including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and platform-based financial solutions — are increasingly replacing functions once handled by conventional banking institutions.
