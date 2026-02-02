403
Western Intel Does not have Evidence Iran Making Nuclear Arms
(MENAFN) Western intelligence agencies report no signs that Iran is enriching uranium for weapons-grade material, according to the New York Times. While activity has been observed at nuclear sites, including those damaged by last year’s strikes, no high-level enrichment is currently underway.
Last summer, the US and Israel carried out coordinated attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Fordow and Natanz enrichment plants and the Isfahan research center, aiming to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking to produce nuclear arms. Uranium buried at the targeted sites remains in place, and work appears limited to excavation for more secure facilities. No new nuclear sites have been detected, although limited activity has been noted at two incomplete sites near Natanz and Isfahan.
The US National Defense Strategy states the strikes “significantly degraded” Iran’s nuclear program, though Iran could potentially restart centrifuges within two months and reach bomb-grade enrichment in up to a year if it retrieves the buried fuel.
In response to escalating US threats, including a “massive armada” deployed to the region, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is ready for war but open to negotiations only if the military threat is removed, emphasizing that discussions cannot occur under the shadow of coercion.
