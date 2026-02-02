Winsted To Showcase New Viking Consoles For Utility And Transmission Control Rooms

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Winsted, a specialist in control room technical furniture solutions, will showcase its new Viking console line at DistribuTECH 2026, taking place February 2-5, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Designed specifically for the utility and process control room environments, Viking consoles deliver exceptional structural strength, advanced technology integration, and long-term durability for 24/7 mission-critical operations.

Attendees can experience Viking firsthand at Booth #1913, where Winsted will be co-exhibiting with Barco Control Rooms.

Purpose-built for demanding control rooms, Viking consoles feature welded tube-steel frame construction that provides seismically rated performance.

The system is engineered to maintain stability, serviceability, and ergonomic comfort in environments where reliability and uptime are essential.

Winsted will highlight Viking's TECH-Wall system, which integrates power and connectivity through a configurable dash panel.

The system supports integrated power, data connectivity, operator cooling fans, and status lighting, equipping operators for all the necessities and conveniences they need for long shifts.

Viking is also equipped with Winsted's four-tier cable management system, enabling organized, efficient routing and simplified access to critical cabling and components making installation and Day-2 service a breeze.

Shawn Brady, vice president of product development at Winsted, says:“Utility and Process Control rooms require solutions that are built to perform continuously under demanding and high-stress conditions.

“Viking is engineered to support long-term reliability, operational efficiency, and operator comfort, while providing the flexibility that utilities need as technology and workflows evolve. DistribuTECH is an ideal venue to demonstrate how Viking meets those requirements.”

In addition to its presence with Barco Control Rooms, Winsted will also showcase its Pinnacle Console platform in Survalent's Booth #5025, demonstrating Winsted's commitment to technology integration featuring its sliding worksurface to reveal the game-changing technology tray, an expansive area for cable management, technology storage, and power and data connectivity.