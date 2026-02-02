Aspetar Inaugurates Sports Orthobiologic Laboratory To Serve Professional Athletes

The laboratory is among the most technologically advanced facilities in the region, featuring specialised units for the collection, processing, testing, and storage of stem cells

Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, has announced the opening of its Sports Orthobiologic Laboratory, a pioneering initiative aimed at reinforcing Aspetar's status as a global leader in sports and regenerative medicine. This new addition significantly enhances the institution's advanced infrastructure.

The laboratory is among the most technologically advanced facilities in the region, featuring specialised units for the collection, processing, testing, and storage of stem cells. These units are integrated into a comprehensive therapeutic system that serves both local and international professional athletes within a single facility.

Khalid Ali al-Mawlawi, acting director general of Aspetar, said:“The laboratory's inauguration represents a significant milestone, underscoring Aspetar's dedication to staying abreast of the latest advancements in medical science.

“This laboratory boosts our capacity to deliver innovative therapeutic services that facilitate the rehabilitation of athletes to the highest international quality standards and enhance the efficiency of the sports medicine system in Qatar and the wider region. It is an accomplishment that embodies our vision of positioning Aspetar at the frontline of advanced medical centres.”

Dr Jamal al-Khanji, Chief Patient Experience Officer at Aspetar, added:“Stem cell therapy stands out as one of the most promising methodologies in regenerative medicine. Stem cells possess a unique ability to naturally regenerate and repair tissues, rendering them an effective option for accelerating the recovery of athletes from muscular and joint injuries without the need for major surgery.

Such treatments will enable athletes to resume competition in record time while maintaining optimal performance levels. Aspetar will initially offer these treatments exclusively to professional athletes, based on the recommendation of a specialist physician and in accordance with rigorous scientific and therapeutic protocols that ensure both safety and efficacy.”

Stem cell therapy serves as a vital alternative for postponing or avoiding certain major surgical procedures. This technology represents a transformative advancement in sports medicine, as it can regenerate cartilage tissue and improve joint structure quality, thereby minimising prolonged periods of inactivity.

Through this project, Aspetar reaffirms its pioneering role in integrating treatment, research, and clinical development within a unified framework. This integration elevates the quality of healthcare services for athletes and solidifies Qatar's reputation as a global centre for sports medicine and healthcare innovation.