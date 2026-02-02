403
Al Madina Insurance Company SAOG (Al Madina Takaful) voted winner of Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Awards 2025 in the Insurance Category
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Madina Takaful, one of the Sultanate’s leading insurance providers, has been recognised as the winner in the Insurance category at the 9th edition of Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Awards 2025 (OMTB). The accolades were presented during a gala ceremony held at the Hotel Kempinski Muscat in January 2026.
Hosted by Apex Media, the publishers of Muscat Daily, the awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for consumer confidence in the country. Guest of Honour Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation, presented the awards to the winning brands. This year’s edition saw over one million consumer votes cast across 53 categories, selecting winners from a pool of approximately 750 participating companies.
For Al Madina Takaful, the award serves as a significant validation of its relationship with the customers and all other stakeholders.
Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Usama Al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the fundamental role of trust in the insurance sector. “Trust is the absolute currency of our industry, and to be voted the most trusted brand by the public is the highest honour we could receive,” said Al Barwani. “This award validates our enduring promise to stand by our policyholders when it matters most. It is about financial protection and about the deep confidence our customers place in us to safeguard their futures.”
Mr. Shakaib Mahmood, Deputy CEO, commented while receiving the award that “Most trusted brand is built on integrity in every policy, clarity in every promise, compassion in every claim and reliability in every moment of customer need. Trust grows when customers feel protected, understood and respected. AMI adheres to these attributes by not only ethical governance but transparent policy terms. We prioritize quick and compassionate claim settlement. Our Company has settled the single largest claim in the history of Oman , which was around USD 250 Million, within few weeks of the claim. We opened special units in Barka to settle cyclone Shaheen claims on the spot. We are rated best in all attributes of claim services by an international Reinsurance Broker for last three consecutive years. We pay dividend to our shareholders for last 10 years and maintain a healthy solvency ratio. We build long term relationship over short term gains- earning trust through consistent service and care”
Mr. Aneesh Varghese, Head of Operations, emphasized that operational excellence is the cornerstone of customer confidence. He stated, “Customer trust is built on a foundation of seamless service and consistent delivery. This recognition reaffirms that our operational strategies are aligned with the evolving needs of the market, enabling us to ensure that our clients feel valued, heard, and secure at every stage of their journey with us.”
This achievement adds to a growing list of accolades for the company, which was also named Insurance Company of the Year at the Oman Leadership Awards 2025. The victory at OMTB reinforces Al Madina Takaful’s position as a preferred and pioneering provider, dedicated to driving service excellence within the region.
