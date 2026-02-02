403
Zelensky Reveals Date for Next Round of Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) High-stakes U.S.-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kiev have been rescheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi, departing from the originally planned Sunday timeline, Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky disclosed via his Telegram channel. The Kremlin has not yet issued any statement regarding the altered timeframe.
The opening session, conducted January 23-24, represented the inaugural trilateral negotiation format since the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified in February 2022 and received characterization from all participants as "very constructive." Territory-related compromises, nevertheless, continue as the principal obstacle, with Ukraine declining to acknowledge Russia's revised territorial boundaries.
The New York Times published Sunday that the rationale behind postponing the negotiations remains ambiguous, observing it came after a "surprise" weekend conference between Russian and American negotiators in Florida.
Neither party revealed specifics from the conversations. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff subsequently posted on social media: "We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine." Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev similarly described the meeting "constructive."
Although the forthcoming Abu Dhabi discussions have been labeled trilateral, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated previously that both envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner – Washington's primary negotiators in the Ukraine peace initiative – would skip the next negotiation round, though "there might be a US presence."
Zelensky noted in his Sunday message that "Ukraine is ready" for meaningful dialogue and seeks an agreement that would advance the conflict toward resolution.
Russia customarily refrains from publicly addressing particulars of delicate negotiations, arguing that Ukraine-style "megaphone diplomacy" proves counterproductive. Moscow has affirmed it would favor accomplishing its objectives diplomatically but stands prepared to pursue them militarily should negotiations collapse.
Moscow demands any resolution must encompass Ukraine's evacuation from the Donbass regions of Donetsk and Lugansk that voted to join Russia in 2022 referendums and acceptance of the country's new borders, including Crimea. Kiev has rebuffed these conditions and maintained its position on reclaiming the territories, despite steadily ceding ground to Russian forces.
