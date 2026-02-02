403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pompe Alliance To Attend 22Nd Annual WORLD Symposium 2026 And Highlight Collaboration With Mental Health For Rare
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pompe Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to improving mental well-being for individuals living with rare diseases and their families, today announced it will attend the 22nd Annual WORLD Symposium 2026, held February 2-6, 2026 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.
At WORLD Symposium 2026, Heather Shorten, MSW, LSW - Founder and Executive Director of Pompe Alliance - will highlight the newly developed Pompe Therapist Training Program for therapists who currently work with, or want to work with, Pompe disease patients and/or caregivers.
Key facts driving the program
Rare diseases collectively affect an estimated 25-30 million people in the United States, underscoring the scale of rare disease impact across communities.
Research conducted by Mental Health For Rare (MHFR) found that Pompe community members face a 2.5X higher mental health burden
In MHFR's published poster findings, only 19% of respondents reported being recommended a mental health professional at diagnosis, a gap the new training will address by increasing the number of therapists trained to work with Pompe patients and caregivers.
About the Pompe Therapist Training
The Pompe Therapist Training is part of MHFR's Rare Therapist Program, which develops disease-specific continuing education and training in collaboration with rare disease advocacy organizations.
Intended audience includes:
- Therapists (and therapists-in-training) seeking to support the Pompe community
- Care circle members (family and caregivers)
- Industry and community team members working with Pompe patients and caregivers
How to sign up to the Pompe Therapist training program
Program information and the Pompe mental health research poster are available on MHFR's Pompe page
Program support: the MHFR Pompe initiative recognizes support from sponsors including Amicus Therapeutics, Astellas, and AskBio
At WORLD Symposium 2026, Heather Shorten, MSW, LSW - Founder and Executive Director of Pompe Alliance - will highlight the newly developed Pompe Therapist Training Program for therapists who currently work with, or want to work with, Pompe disease patients and/or caregivers.
Key facts driving the program
Rare diseases collectively affect an estimated 25-30 million people in the United States, underscoring the scale of rare disease impact across communities.
Research conducted by Mental Health For Rare (MHFR) found that Pompe community members face a 2.5X higher mental health burden
In MHFR's published poster findings, only 19% of respondents reported being recommended a mental health professional at diagnosis, a gap the new training will address by increasing the number of therapists trained to work with Pompe patients and caregivers.
About the Pompe Therapist Training
The Pompe Therapist Training is part of MHFR's Rare Therapist Program, which develops disease-specific continuing education and training in collaboration with rare disease advocacy organizations.
Intended audience includes:
- Therapists (and therapists-in-training) seeking to support the Pompe community
- Care circle members (family and caregivers)
- Industry and community team members working with Pompe patients and caregivers
How to sign up to the Pompe Therapist training program
Program information and the Pompe mental health research poster are available on MHFR's Pompe page
Program support: the MHFR Pompe initiative recognizes support from sponsors including Amicus Therapeutics, Astellas, and AskBio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment