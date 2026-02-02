403
Iranian Designates European Armed Forces as ‘Terrorist Organizations’
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament has designated the armed forces of European countries as “terrorist organizations” under Iranian law, warning that the European Union will be responsible for the consequences of actions taken against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the Fars news agency.
Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that under Article 7 of Iran’s Law on Countering the Designation of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization, European armies fall under Iran’s definition of terrorist groups.
He said the EU would bear responsibility for the repercussions of what he described as its actions. In protest, Iranian lawmakers attended the session wearing IRGC uniforms, responding to what they called the EU’s “hostile move” to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Ghalibaf criticized the EU’s decision as “irresponsible,” claiming it was made in line with directives from the US president, Donald Trump, and leaders of Israel. He argued that the move would further marginalize Europe in the emerging global order.
He also accused supporters of Zionism of waging psychological and media campaigns aimed at intimidating Iran and other independent nations, stressing that Iranians view the IRGC as an integral part of society.
According to Ghalibaf, the IRGC has played a central role in maintaining national security and supporting the population during crises, including natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction efforts, and poverty reduction. He added that such measures would only strengthen public support for the force and reinforce national unity.
