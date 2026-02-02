403
UWANT Enters the UAE Market with Smart Cleaning Innovations Designed for Modern Living
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) UWANT, the innovation-led smart home cleaning brand born from a passion for perfection, has launched in the UAE with an advanced line-up of appliances engineered around one simple truth: cleanliness lives in the details.
Built to support real homes and real routines, UWANT positions itself as a long-term partner for households — combining powerful performance, thoughtful design, and effortless usability to ensure that those who love cleanliness don’t have to endure discomfort, making it a pleasure, not a chore.
UWANT’s portfolio is created to tackle everything from everyday dust and crumbs to deep fabric hygiene and post-meal spill clean-ups. For the UAE, the brand is debuting a focused selection across its most in-demand products including stick vacuum cleaner, wet and dry vacuum cleaner, Spot carpet cleaner ,robot vacuum cleaner, and mite remover, with introductory prices ranging from AED 249 to AED 2,499.
Al Esayi Group an established distributor and supplier of home appliances, electronics, and gaming products is bringing the brand to the UAE market. Established in 1994 and registered in the United Arab Emirates, ALESAYI operates across the region with its head office in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — bringing deep retail expertise and market insight to support UWANT’s expansion across the UAE and wider GCC.
Commenting on the brand’s regional entry, Mr. Farrukh Abdugaforov, Managing Director of UWATN in the UAE, said: “The UAE is an international hub — a market defined by innovation, high expectations, and strong demand for premium home solutions. UWANT products perfectly fit the requirements of this market. As a distribution and retail expert in the UAE and GCC region, we view the UAE as one of the most favourable and well-structured markets for launching new home appliances like UWANT. The country offers a mature retail ecosystem, strong consumer purchasing power, and a high level of openness to innovative and premium home appliance solutions.”
He added: “UWANT is built around three words — Details, Warm, Happiness. We aim to be a brand with heart, where every innovation brings a touch of convenience to people’s daily lives, making routines more comfortable and cleaning easier.”
Built for real UAE lifestyles — from family kitchens and high-traffic living spaces to pet-friendly homes — UWANT’s product design focuses on meaningful, everyday improvements that make cleaning faster, simpler, and more satisfying. The range is engineered to support daily maintenance as well as deeper hygiene routines, offering solutions that help users stay on top of dust, spills, pet hair, and soft-furnishing care with minimal effort.
Among its most recognised categories globally, UWANT is particularly known for its dust-mite cleaning technology. The brand is a leader in the mite remover category in China, with over 40% market share, reflecting strong consumer trust and category authority. Internationally, UWANT has expanded operations across regions including the USA, Europe, and Russia, bringing its smart home innovation approach to a growing global customer base.
Launching in the UAE, UWANT introduces a cordless stick vacuum designed for lightweight everyday cleaning with strong suction and multi-layer filtration and wet & dry floor washers that combine vacuuming and washing in one, with self-cleaning functionality, LED displays and a lay-flat design for reaching under furniture.
The robot vacuum supports hands-free daily upkeep; portable spot cleaners for carpets and upholstery, including an upgraded steam-and-hot-water option for tougher stains with a 99.9% bacteria removal claim; and mattress-focused dust-mite removers that combine high suction with warm air mode and UV-based cleaning — with a higher-tier model adding additional sterilisation modes and an aromatherapy function.
UWANT’s vision is to keep life healthy, comfortable, and easy when it comes to cleaning, delivering innovations that fit seamlessly into modern routines and elevate the home experience.
UWANT products are available NOW at Sharaf DG branches in Deira City Centre, Times Square Centre and Dubai Hills. Customers can also purchase UWANT products online through Amazon, Noon, Trendyol, Sharaf DG online and
