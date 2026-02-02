403
UK Foreign Chief Holds Talks with Ethiopian PM, Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) Yvette Cooper, Britain's Foreign Secretary, held high-level discussions with Ethiopian leadership Sunday, joining a recent influx of major diplomatic figures converging on the Horn of Africa nation's capital.
Cooper's engagement with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos marks the latest in a concentrated wave of senior international visits to Addis Ababa in recent weeks, following arrivals by foreign ministers from China, Germany, and Japan, alongside the US deputy secretary of state.
Prime Minister Abiy released a statement indicating his talks with Cooper centered on bilateral and regional matters, "including cooperation between the two countries."
In a parallel session, Cooper conferred with Foreign Minister Gedion regarding bilateral partnerships and regional advancement.
"During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the strong and longstanding bilateral relations between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, underscoring the importance of further elevating these ties to a new high. They also exchanged views on regional peace and security issues of mutual interest," the Foreign Ministry stated in an official release.
The diplomatic encounter yielded multiple cooperation agreements, with officials formalizing several frameworks through signed memoranda of understanding addressing technical cooperation in public investment and asset management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility, Premier Abiy disclosed via X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
The Ethiopian trip represents one of Cooper's inaugural official missions to East Africa following her appointment as foreign secretary in late 2025.
Ethiopia, ranking as Africa's second-most populous nation, maintains active engagement with global partners as regional political and security dynamics continue evolving across the Horn of Africa.
