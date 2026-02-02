403
India, Arab Countries Reiterate Calls for Independent Palestine
(MENAFN) India and Arab countries jointly demanded a "sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine" while reaffirming their commitment to "achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions."
A formal statement emerged Saturday evening following the 2nd India-Arab foreign ministers' conference in New Delhi, jointly led by India and the United Arab Emirates.
Senior diplomatic officials from Arab nations, alongside the Arab League secretary general, participated in the gathering—the first such meeting after a decade-long gap. The "Delhi declaration" it said: "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. "They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."
The delegates praised developments from the 2025 Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which produced a Gaza ceasefire arrangement. "…they urged all concerned parties to fully comply with the implementation of the agreement and noted the launch of the Arab-Islamic plan for relief, recovery, and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip," according to the declaration. It added: "They further underscored the necessity of ensuring adequate, sustained, and unimpeded access for humanitarian and relief assistance throughout all of the Strip, guaranteeing the continued operations of relief agencies and international and humanitarian organizations…"
The Gaza truce concluded a two-year Israeli military campaign that claimed nearly 71,800 Palestinian lives and left over 171,400 injured. The offensive demolished approximately 90% of Gaza's civilian facilities, with UN projections estimating reconstruction expenses at roughly $70 billion.
Participants also acknowledged flourishing commercial ties between India and Arab nations, surpassing $240 billion, and "encouraged measures to further enhance it."
