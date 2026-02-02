Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab, Muslim States Condemn Gaza Ceasefire Violations

Arab, Muslim States Condemn Gaza Ceasefire Violations


2026-02-02 01:11:36
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Arab and Muslim countries condemned renewed ceasefire violations in Gaza, warning escalating attacks risk undermining peace efforts and worsening regional tensions further.

Several Arab and Muslim countries issued a joint statement strongly condemning continued violations of the Gaza ceasefire, warning the situation threatens ongoing peace efforts.

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar said recent actions could undermine efforts to implement the second phase of a US-backed peace proposal.

The ministers warned repeated violations could obstruct political and humanitarian progress aimed at stabilizing Gaza and improving security conditions for civilians.

The statement urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further weaken the ceasefire, as Israel resumed airstrikes in parts of the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire, brokered through international mediation, aimed to halt months of deadly fighting in Gaza that caused widespread civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

Despite diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high, with recurring clashes and humanitarian concerns complicating attempts to reach a lasting political solution to the conflict.

Observers warn that without renewed diplomatic engagement and sustained restraint, the fragile ceasefire risks collapse, potentially plunging the region back into wider conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN02022026000228011069ID1110680929



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search