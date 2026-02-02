Arab, Muslim States Condemn Gaza Ceasefire Violations

Several Arab and Muslim countries issued a joint statement strongly condemning continued violations of the Gaza ceasefire, warning the situation threatens ongoing peace efforts.

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar said recent actions could undermine efforts to implement the second phase of a US-backed peace proposal.

The ministers warned repeated violations could obstruct political and humanitarian progress aimed at stabilizing Gaza and improving security conditions for civilians.

The statement urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further weaken the ceasefire, as Israel resumed airstrikes in parts of the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire, brokered through international mediation, aimed to halt months of deadly fighting in Gaza that caused widespread civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

Despite diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high, with recurring clashes and humanitarian concerns complicating attempts to reach a lasting political solution to the conflict.

Observers warn that without renewed diplomatic engagement and sustained restraint, the fragile ceasefire risks collapse, potentially plunging the region back into wider conflict.

