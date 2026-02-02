403
Qatari Emir Talks with Macron on Gulf Tensions, Regional Security
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday about recent developments following the U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf, warnings from Iran that any strike could trigger regional war, and broader implications for security in the Middle East, according to reports.
The phone call focused on efforts to prevent escalation in the region and on Iran-related developments that could affect stability, as stated by the Qatari Amiri Diwan.
The conversation comes amid heightened U.S. military deployments in the Middle East and public threats from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential action against Iran.
Tehran has asserted that Washington is using sanctions, pressure, and attempts to provoke unrest as a pretext for intervention aimed at regime change, warning of a “comprehensive and unprecedented” response to any attack, even a limited one.
Tamim and Macron also addressed developments in Gaza, including measures to protect civilians under the ceasefire agreement, as well as ways to strengthen stability in Lebanon and safeguard its security and sovereignty.
A ceasefire in Gaza, in place since Oct. 10, 2025, ended a two-year conflict carried out by Israel.
Palestinian authorities report that the fighting killed more than 71,700 people and wounded over 171,500, with roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure destroyed. UN estimates place reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.
In Lebanon, Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, signed in late November 2024, have persisted, with Israel reportedly targeting the group’s infrastructure, according to Lebanese officials.
