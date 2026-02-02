Kazakhstan, Gazprom Discuss Expansion Of Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and Gazprom held the second meeting of their Joint Coordination Council (JCC), focusing on expanding bilateral relations in the gas sector, Trend reports via the ministry.

Key topics on the agenda included the prospects of the Joint Working Group for the development of the gas transportation system, collaboration in underground gas storage, technological advancements, and joint scientific and technical projects.

According to meeting participants, the creation of the Joint Coordination Council marks a timely step, reflecting mutual interest from both Kazakhstan and Russia in further developing their gas sector partnership. The Council is expected to become a permanent platform for coordinating actions, deepening dialogue, and crafting joint solutions aimed at strengthening the partnership and enhancing regional energy security.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties signed a 2026-2027 Activity Plan for the working groups under the Joint Coordination Council.

The meeting was attended by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy, Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev, Gazprom's Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Vitaly Markelov, as well as other representatives from Gazprom Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz.

During the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum on October 8th last year, Gazprom and the Kazakh Government signed a memorandum to implement a gas supply project for the cities of Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk through the extension of the "Saryarka" pipeline from Astana to Petropavlovsk.