Softaken Enhances OST To PST Converter With Optimised Conversion And Advanced Functionality

Softaken has announced a major enhancement to its OST to PST Converter, introducing optimised conversion performance and advanced functionality to improve the overall Outlook mailbox handling experience. The updated software is designed to provide faster, safer, and more accurate email data conversion for users dealing with Exchange OST files.

The enhanced Softaken OST to PST Converter is a safe way for everyone to convert OST files to PST files when Outlook OST files can't be accessed, are offline, or are not connected to the Exchange server. With this update, users can confidently convert OST files to PST files without losing any data in their mailboxes.

The enhancements to optimisation focus on faster scanning and more accurate conversions. Now, even big and complicated OST files can be processed without losing any data. During the conversion, emails, attachments, folders, and original metadata like sender information, timestamps, and subject lines are all kept, which ensures the results are reliable.

Advanced Features and Improvements

Optimised the OST Converter engine for faster processing

Secure OST file to PST conversion without Outlook dependency

Supports inaccessible, orphaned, and offline OST files

Preserves mailbox structure, emails, and attachments

Preview mailbox data before conversion

Simple and intuitive user interface

Compatible with all major Windows and Outlook versions

Company Statement

A Softaken spokesperson commented on the enhancement:

"This update is all about improving performance and providing new features to satisfy the changing needs of users. We wanted to make it easier and safer for users to convert OST files to PST files without risking their data or making things too complicated."

Who Should Use It

The better Softaken OST to PST Converter is great for IT admins who are in the role of recovering Exchange mailboxes

Companies that convert Outlook data

Anyone who can't open OST files on their own

Those who seek a reliable way to convert OST to PST

Users can try out the software's capabilities for free before buying the complete version.

About Softaken

Softaken is a top software firm that makes tools for converting emails, recovering mailboxes, and managing data. The company is committed to making products that are easy to use, safe, and fast, which allow users to handle important email data quickly and easily. Users all throughout the world trust Softaken solutions.

