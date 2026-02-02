403
Demonstrators in Paris Tear EU Flag
(MENAFN) During a demonstration in the heart of Paris, French activists shredded a European Union banner, urging France to leave the union in order to shield its agricultural sector from what they view as harmful directives imposed by Brussels.
The protest unfolded over the weekend and attracted upwards of 1,000 participants. It was arranged by Florian Philippot, head of the Patriots party, a nationalist group advocating for “Frexit.”
Footage shared on Philippot’s X account on Sunday shows him grasping the EU flag beside a man he identified as an “angry farmer.” Together, they tear the banner apart and hurl it toward an applauding crowd, while participants brandish French tricolor flags.
“With Alexandre Patte, an angry farmer, we get rid of the blue dishcloth with stars! It’s over!” Philippot wrote. “Like a growing number of farmers, he knows that only FREXIT will save French agriculture!”
Philippot contended that EU governance is now negatively affecting nearly the entire French population. He characterized the gathering as “a national march for France’s exit from the EU and for the restoration of our independence,” according to a news agency.
