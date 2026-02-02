403
Mandelson Quits After Epstein Files’ Release
(MENAFN) Lord Peter Mandelson, the former British envoy to Washington, has withdrawn from the Labour Party after newly disclosed US records renewed attention on his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The resurfacing documents have brought his connections back under public examination.
Mandelson, who lost his ambassadorial role in the United States last year after disclosures about a ten-page “love” letter addressed to his “best pal” Epstein, said on Sunday that he was leaving the party to prevent causing “further embarrassment.”
His departure was framed as a step taken in the party’s interest rather than an admission of fault.
In correspondence sent to Labour’s general secretary, Hollie Ridley, Mandelson rejected any suggestion of misconduct. He stated that claims alleging Epstein transferred money to him more than two decades ago were “false,” emphasizing that he had no memory or documentation indicating he ever received such funds.
“While investigating these matters, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and am therefore stepping down from membership,” he wrote.
Mandelson also repeated his apology to Epstein’s victims, adding that their experiences “should have been heard long before now.”
The US Department of Justice on Friday issued an additional batch of documents under a law requiring the release of federal records connected to Epstein.
Among the materials were banking records that seem to indicate three individual payments of $25,000 from Epstein’s JP Morgan accounts to accounts associated with Mandelson between 2003 and 2004.
