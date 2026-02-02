403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peter Mandelson Resigns from Labour Amid New Epstein Revelations
(MENAFN) A former British ambassador to the United States has stepped away from the Labour Party following renewed attention on his past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports released Sunday.
In a letter addressed to the party’s general secretary, Lord Mandelson said he chose to resign in order to avoid creating additional difficulties for the party amid the controversy surrounding his name, according to reports. He explained that his continued membership could contribute to further political fallout connected to Epstein.
The move follows a decision made last September, when Prime Minister Keir Starmer removed Mandelson from his ambassadorial post after concerns emerged about his links to Epstein.
Mandelson’s resignation came shortly after U.S. authorities released a new batch of documents tied to the Epstein investigation on Friday. Those records indicate that Epstein allegedly transferred three payments of $25,000—totaling $75,000—to accounts associated with Mandelson in 2003 and 2004.
In his letter, Mandelson addressed the renewed scrutiny, stating: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furor surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this.”
He went on to dispute the claims related to the alleged payments, saying: “Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.”
Explaining his decision to leave the party, he added: “While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party, and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” he added.
The situation unfolded as pressure intensified from British lawmakers calling for Mandelson’s removal from the House of Lords, where he is currently listed as being on a leave of absence.
The latest document release also included photographs of Mandelson wearing only underwear.
In several images, he appears beside a woman whose face has been obscured.
In a letter addressed to the party’s general secretary, Lord Mandelson said he chose to resign in order to avoid creating additional difficulties for the party amid the controversy surrounding his name, according to reports. He explained that his continued membership could contribute to further political fallout connected to Epstein.
The move follows a decision made last September, when Prime Minister Keir Starmer removed Mandelson from his ambassadorial post after concerns emerged about his links to Epstein.
Mandelson’s resignation came shortly after U.S. authorities released a new batch of documents tied to the Epstein investigation on Friday. Those records indicate that Epstein allegedly transferred three payments of $25,000—totaling $75,000—to accounts associated with Mandelson in 2003 and 2004.
In his letter, Mandelson addressed the renewed scrutiny, stating: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furor surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this.”
He went on to dispute the claims related to the alleged payments, saying: “Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.”
Explaining his decision to leave the party, he added: “While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party, and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” he added.
The situation unfolded as pressure intensified from British lawmakers calling for Mandelson’s removal from the House of Lords, where he is currently listed as being on a leave of absence.
The latest document release also included photographs of Mandelson wearing only underwear.
In several images, he appears beside a woman whose face has been obscured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment