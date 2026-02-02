403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Faraday Future Announces New FX Super One Deliveries in the Middle East as It Continues to Advance Towards the Region’s 2026 Delivery Goals
(MENAFN- 1) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE (February 02, 2026) — Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company has held an FX Super One co-creation delivery ceremony for the UAE Chinese General Chamber of Commerce* and a local automotive service provider Blue Sea Auto at its facility in Ras Al Khaimah. The deliveries mark continued execution of FF’s Middle East delivery roadmap.
The FX Super One deliveries to the UAE CGCC and Blue Sea Auto demonstrate FF’s ongoing path to consistent product delivery execution in the Middle East and represent an important step in advancing the Company’s 2026 UAE sales and delivery plan, which remains subject to securing the necessary approvals.
Bingyang Zhang, executive Chairman of CGCC stated, “We recognize the FF and FX brands and their products. By becoming an FX Super One co-creator, we will utilize our business network and resources to fully support the expansion of FX Super One’s presence in the Middle East, jointly advancing EAI ecosystem mobility across the region.”
David Zou, founder of Blue Sea Auto, stated that, “We are honored to become a FX Super One co-creator. We have a mature aftersales system, extensive multi-brand service experience, and strong technical and industrial resources, which together form a powerful synergy with FF’s leading innovation in the EAI field. We will provide strong support as we work together to usher in the future of EAI ecosystem mobility in the Middle East.”
As energy transition and sustainability efforts continue across the Middle East, demand for intelligent electric and hybrid mobility solutions is increasing. In this market, FF will continue to deliver products and work closely with key local partners through deep co-creation to expand EAI applications in the region, supporting the market’s shift toward more intelligent mobility.
* For this delivery, the contracting party and legal delivery entity is NEARU TECHNOLOGY TRADING LLC. Mr. Bingyang Zhang, Chairman of the Board and ultimate controlling shareholder of NEARU TECHNOLOGY TRADING LLC, concurrently serves as Executive Chairman of the UAE Chinese General Chamber of Commerce.
The FX Super One deliveries to the UAE CGCC and Blue Sea Auto demonstrate FF’s ongoing path to consistent product delivery execution in the Middle East and represent an important step in advancing the Company’s 2026 UAE sales and delivery plan, which remains subject to securing the necessary approvals.
Bingyang Zhang, executive Chairman of CGCC stated, “We recognize the FF and FX brands and their products. By becoming an FX Super One co-creator, we will utilize our business network and resources to fully support the expansion of FX Super One’s presence in the Middle East, jointly advancing EAI ecosystem mobility across the region.”
David Zou, founder of Blue Sea Auto, stated that, “We are honored to become a FX Super One co-creator. We have a mature aftersales system, extensive multi-brand service experience, and strong technical and industrial resources, which together form a powerful synergy with FF’s leading innovation in the EAI field. We will provide strong support as we work together to usher in the future of EAI ecosystem mobility in the Middle East.”
As energy transition and sustainability efforts continue across the Middle East, demand for intelligent electric and hybrid mobility solutions is increasing. In this market, FF will continue to deliver products and work closely with key local partners through deep co-creation to expand EAI applications in the region, supporting the market’s shift toward more intelligent mobility.
* For this delivery, the contracting party and legal delivery entity is NEARU TECHNOLOGY TRADING LLC. Mr. Bingyang Zhang, Chairman of the Board and ultimate controlling shareholder of NEARU TECHNOLOGY TRADING LLC, concurrently serves as Executive Chairman of the UAE Chinese General Chamber of Commerce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment