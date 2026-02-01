History Beckons Grammys, With Many Records Set To Be Rewritten

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and the KPop singers of Golden will face off on Sunday at a Grammys ceremony poised to crown several first-time winners of the US music industry's biggest honours.

Bad Bunny is competing for album of the year with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which could make history as the first Spanish-language winner. The award went last year to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.

"It is extremely close this year between Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar," said Billboard awards editor Paul Grein. "Lady Gaga is also in there."

If Lamar wins for GNX, he would be the first solo male rapper to win the award. Only two hip-hop musicians have been honoured in the category-female artist Lauryn Hill and the duo Outkast.

For pop singer Lady Gaga, the album prize would be the first of her celebrated career. She has never won any of the top four Grammy prizes despite more than two decades in the music business. This year, she is competing with the album Mayhem.

Trevor Noah is returning to host the festivities for a sixth time, which he says will be his last Grammys gig. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Los Angeles time (0100 GMT on Monday).

Immigration fears

Bad Bunny skipped the continental United States on his recent concert tour, saying he feared federal agents carrying out US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown would show up to arrest his fans.

His selection for the coming Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 drew objections from critics who argued the National Football League championship game's entertainment should be performed in English.

Scheduled performers at the Grammys include Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Addison Rae and all eight best new artist nominees. Producers said the show will feature surprise performers and presenters.

The world of KPop also could earn a Grammy for the first time.

Golden, from Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, is competing for several awards including best song, an award for songwriters. The song is performed by a fictional band named HUNTR/X. Its real-life members are EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. The competition to Golden includes APT., a duet between Bruno Mars and KPop singer Rosé.

APT. also will vie for record of the year, given to the performers and producers, against Lamar's "luther" collaboration with SZA and Gaga's Abracadabra. In the best new artist category, RB and soul musician Leon Thomas is considered a frontrunner. He received six Grammy nominations in total including an album of the year nod for Mutt. His competitors include British soul-pop singer Olivia Dean and pop musician Alex Warren.

Grammy winners will be chosen by the roughly 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy - industry peers including artists, songwriters, producers and engineers - whose ranks have been revamped over the past seven years to increase diversity. About 1,000 Latin Grammys voters became eligible to vote this year, and 73 per cent of members have joined since 2019.



Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar or Lady Gaga could make Grammys history

