Costa Ricans Head to Polls in Election Favoring Conservative Continuity
(MENAFN) Costa Ricans are set to vote on Sunday in a nationwide election that will determine the country’s next president and renew the composition of the lower chamber of parliament, in a contest widely expected to reinforce the current conservative leadership and preserve its policy direction.
Although a large number of political groups are taking part, pre-election surveys overwhelmingly suggest a decisive outcome in favor of the Sovereign People’s Party, pointing toward the continuation of the right-leaning administration led by President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and opening the door to far-reaching policy changes under the same ideological framework.
The election will fill a total of 60 posts, including the presidency, two vice-presidential roles, and 57 seats in the Legislative Assembly. All successful candidates will serve terms lasting four years.
Polling stations will open at 6 a.m. local time and remain accessible for 12 hours. During that period, an estimated 3.7 million registered voters are expected to participate, casting their ballots after four years marked by the Chaves Robles government and rising public anxiety over crime, violence, and the growing influence of organized criminal networks.
Campaign activities formally ended on Jan. 30. While 20 candidates are running for the presidency, only three are widely viewed as having a serious chance of advancing, either by securing a win outright in the first round or by forcing a runoff.
At the forefront is Laura Fernandez Delgado, a close ally of the sitting president and the nominee of the ruling Sovereign People’s Party. Recent surveys cited by reports indicate she commands about 44% support, placing her above the 40% threshold set by the constitution for a first-round victory.
Fernandez Delgado has positioned herself as the natural successor to the current administration, emphasizing continuity with Chaves Robles’ policies. Her campaign highlights commitments to boosting economic performance and strengthening public safety.
In line with the president’s approach, she has vowed to maintain a development strategy centered on attracting investment while pursuing a tough security agenda closely coordinated with the United States, reinforcing the themes that have defined the outgoing government.
