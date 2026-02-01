403
UN Secretary-General Hails Syria, YPG Truce
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed a ceasefire agreement reached between the Syrian government and the YPG, operating under the name Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling on both sides to fully honor the deal.
“The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and expresses appreciation to all those who worked to support it,” said a statement from Guterres’ spokesperson.
The UN chief “appeals for all sides to work swiftly to ensure the implementation of the agreement,” emphasizing the importance of “peaceful integration of northeast Syria, the rights of Syrian Kurds, the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the displaced, and to come together in efforts to rebuild the country.”
“He urges all sides to fully uphold their commitments, to prioritize the stabilization of Syria and the wider region, and to ensure that civilians are protected and able to live safely, in dignity, and free from fear,” the statement added.
The Syrian government and the YPG/SDF reached a comprehensive agreement that includes a ceasefire and a framework for gradually integrating the group into both military and administrative structures.
The Syrian army launched operations against the YPG on January 16 west of the Euphrates River, later expanding eastward with the support of tribal forces, bringing most of the previously YPG-held territories under government control.
A previous agreement on January 18 outlined the full withdrawal of YPG forces from eastern provinces such as Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the handover of public institutions in Hasakah to state authority, central control over border crossings and energy resources, and the individual integration of YPG members into security forces.
