Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Defense Minster Says Iran to Grow Stronger if US Doesn’t Attack

2026-02-01 03:47:00
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s defense minister privately cautioned US officials that failing to follow through on military threats toward Iran could allow Tehran’s leadership to emerge stronger.

The warning came amid growing regional tensions and speculation about potential US military action. Prince Khalid bin Salman, closely tied to the crown prince, delivered the message in Washington, stressing that inaction now could embolden Iran’s regime.

This private assessment marks a notable shift from Saudi Arabia’s public stance, which has generally called for restraint and warned against escalation. Previously, the crown prince had advised against military strikes, citing the risk of a wider regional conflict.

During his visit to Washington, bin Salman met with senior US officials to discuss the possibility of a US strike on Iran. He reportedly left without a clear understanding of the administration’s strategy or intentions.

The discussions underscore Saudi concerns that any hesitation by the US could strengthen Iran’s position in the region while also highlighting ongoing debate about balancing caution with the need to confront perceived threats.

