403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KDP Leader Barzani Praises Syrian Government-SDF Deal
(MENAFN) Mesud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), expressed on Saturday his support for the agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG, operating under the name Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
According to reports, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Barzani spoke by phone to discuss recent developments in Syria. Sharaa emphasized the state’s commitment to the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds, noting that all Syrians are equal before the law and entitled to the same rights.
Barzani welcomed the agreement, highlighting the importance of implementing it in a way that ensures Syria’s unity and stability. A statement added that both leaders stressed the need for cooperation and joint coordination to ensure the deal’s effective execution and to support stability within Syria and the broader region.
Damascus announced a comprehensive ceasefire and phased agreement on Friday between the government and the SDF. The deal includes an immediate ceasefire, a phased integration of military and administrative structures, withdrawal of forces from contact lines, and deployment of Interior Ministry security units to the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria to bolster stability.
The agreement also aims to unify Syrian territory, strengthen state authority, and promote full institutional integration through coordinated efforts to rebuild the country.
Earlier, on Jan. 18, the Syrian government and the SDF signed a ceasefire and integration deal, but Damascus has accused the group of repeated and “serious” violations since then.
According to reports, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Barzani spoke by phone to discuss recent developments in Syria. Sharaa emphasized the state’s commitment to the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds, noting that all Syrians are equal before the law and entitled to the same rights.
Barzani welcomed the agreement, highlighting the importance of implementing it in a way that ensures Syria’s unity and stability. A statement added that both leaders stressed the need for cooperation and joint coordination to ensure the deal’s effective execution and to support stability within Syria and the broader region.
Damascus announced a comprehensive ceasefire and phased agreement on Friday between the government and the SDF. The deal includes an immediate ceasefire, a phased integration of military and administrative structures, withdrawal of forces from contact lines, and deployment of Interior Ministry security units to the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria to bolster stability.
The agreement also aims to unify Syrian territory, strengthen state authority, and promote full institutional integration through coordinated efforts to rebuild the country.
Earlier, on Jan. 18, the Syrian government and the SDF signed a ceasefire and integration deal, but Damascus has accused the group of repeated and “serious” violations since then.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment