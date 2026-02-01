403
CENTCOM Cautions Iran Ahead of Hormuz Naval Drills
(MENAFN) The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a warning on Friday, stating that it "will not tolerate unsafe" conduct by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following Iran’s declaration that it plans to hold live-fire naval maneuvers next week in the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM called on the IRGC to "conduct the announced naval exercise in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic," emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior in one of the world’s most critical maritime routes.
Pointing out that "CENTCOM will ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East," the command underlined that the United States "will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of U.S. military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of U.S. military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with U.S. military vessels, or weapons trained at U.S. forces."
Reiterating that the "Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity," CENTCOM added that it recognizes "Iran's right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters."
However, the command cautioned that "any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near U.S. forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization."
Highlighting U.S. military standards, CENTCOM said, "The U.S. military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms," while encouraging the IRGC to uphold similar principles.
This statement comes amid rising strain between Tehran and Washington, as relations have further deteriorated in recent weeks following widespread protests across Iran.
