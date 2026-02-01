403
Invest Africa and S-RM renew strategic intelligence partnership to support trade and investment across Africa
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2026/ -- Invest Africa () and global corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM ( have renewed their partnership for the third year in 2026. The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to advancing trade and investment across the African continent.
Building on a strong year of collaboration in 2025, the partnership will deliver valuable insights and high-quality engagement across Invest Africa’s three flagship events:
•The Invest Africa Mining Series in Cape Town (February), under the them‘ ‘Unlocking Potent–al – Investing in Sustainable Value Chains, Growth, and Inno’ation’
•The Africa Debate in London (June), under th‘ theme ‘Redefining Partnerships: Navigating a world in ’ransition’
•The Africa Deba–e – UAE in Dubai (October)
Together, these events promote robust cross-sector dialogue and collaboration to advance trade and investment across the continent. Throughout the year, S-RM will also support’Invest Africa’s members and wider network on a range of integrity and ESG due diligence remits.
Building on this momentum, Invest Africa and S-RM will continue to empower businesses and investors in 2026 by delivering actionable intelligence, tailored to an evolving geopolitical and regulatory landscape. They will also curate strategic events, thought leadership and insights to inform organisations seeking to in est in Africa.
Deepening strategic intelligence and market insight
With two decades of experience in Africa, S-RM he’ps Invest Africa’s network navigate opportunities and risks across the continent with industry-leading intelligence, resilience and response solutions.
Commenting on the renewal, Chante é Car ington, CEO, Invest frica, said: “We're delighted to renew this partnership, which has proven to be an asset to our network, providing critical insights and solutions in a rapidly evolving business landscape, supporting informed investment decisions across Africa. In 2025, S-RM helped ele–ate our flagship events – from the Mining Series to the Africa Debates in London and now the UAE. We look forward to continuing to work together to unlock opportunity and promote sustainable growth across Africa””
Matt Venturas, Head of sub-Saharan Africa, Corporate Intelligence, S-RM, said:
