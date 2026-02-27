RTA Opens New Bridge Linking Sheikh Zayed Road To Al Karama, Deira

The new bridge will reduce travel time from six minutes to one minute, comprises of two lanes and has the capacity to accommodate 3,000 vehicles per hour

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.