Egyptian Pres. Against Military Solutions To Iran's Nuclear Dossier
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi expressed profound concern over the mounting tensions in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Iranian nuclear program.
In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, President Al-Sisi stressed the need of deescalation and non-resort to military solutions.
Diplomatic solutions remain the best way to settle the dispute and spare the region more tensions and instability, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Mohammad Al-Shinnawi quoted the president as saying.
President Al-Sisi affirmed that Egypt would continue working relentlessly to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table and help reach a peaceful settlement to the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.
He raised this issue during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the spokesman noted.
On is part, the Iranian president appreciated Egypt's positive role in preserving the security and stability in the Middle East.
He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to consultation and coordination with Egypt in order to boost the regional security. (end)
