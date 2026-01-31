Jordan Miller
- Teaching Professor of Public Health, Arizona State University
Jordan Miller is an Associate Teaching Professor and Program Director for the Population Health, MS. She holds master's and doctoral degrees in public health. After completing her undergraduate studies in psychology and human services, she worked in direct service for more than a decade, primarily with families and children. She has worked as an educator since 2011. Her research interests include experiential learning in post-secondary education, diabetes (especially type 1), and community development through urban agriculture.Experience
- –present Associate Teaching Professor of Public Health, Arizona State University
