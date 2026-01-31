Rosatom To Introduce Additive Technologies In Kyrgyzstan's Renewable Energy Sector
"Rosatom has unique competencies covering the entire additive technology cycle-from the mass production of high-tech printers and metal powders to personnel training and after-sales service. We see significant potential for their application in the energy sector of the Kyrgyzstan and are ready to share our experience within this multilateral partnership,” said Director of the Additive Technologies business area of Rosatom's Fuel Division Ilya Kavelashvili.
Furthermore, a hydropower project office has been launched on the university campus. The initiative is designed not merely as an educational unit, but as an intellectual hub and an international-level model platform, bringing together Rosatom's expertise, university's scientific potential, and the technological experience of Boka Hydro KG.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment