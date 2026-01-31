Rosatom To Introduce Additive Technologies In Kyrgyzstan's Renewable Energy Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An agreement was signed in Bishkek between TVEL company, Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, Rosatom State Corporation, and Boka Hydro KG to manufacture equipment for new and operating hydropower facilities using 3D printing technologies, Trend reports via the Rosatom State Corporation.

"Rosatom has unique competencies covering the entire additive technology cycle-from the mass production of high-tech printers and metal powders to personnel training and after-sales service. We see significant potential for their application in the energy sector of the Kyrgyzstan and are ready to share our experience within this multilateral partnership,” said Director of the Additive Technologies business area of Rosatom's Fuel Division Ilya Kavelashvili.

Furthermore, a hydropower project office has been launched on the university campus. The initiative is designed not merely as an educational unit, but as an intellectual hub and an international-level model platform, bringing together Rosatom's expertise, university's scientific potential, and the technological experience of Boka Hydro KG.